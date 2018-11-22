ソフトＢ嘉弥真らがアリゾナから帰国

米アリゾナでのオーバーホールから帰国した嘉弥真（右）、（左から）石川、加治屋
　福岡ソフトバンクの嘉弥真新也投手（２８）、加治屋蓮投手（２６）、石川柊太投手（２６）が２１日、オーバーホール先の米国・アリゾナ州から帰国した。

＝2018/11/22付 西日本スポーツ＝

