ソフトＢ嘉弥真らがアリゾナから帰国

<p>\u3000\u798f\u5ca1\u30bd\u30d5\u30c8\u30d0\u30f3\u30af\u306e\u5609\u5f25\u771f\u65b0\u4e5f\u6295\u624b\uff08\uff12\uff18\uff09\u3001\u52a0\u6cbb\u5c4b\u84ee\u6295\u624b\uff08\uff12\uff16\uff09\u3001\u77f3\u5ddd\u67ca\u592a\u6295\u624b\uff08\uff12\uff16\uff09\u304c\uff12\uff11\u65e5\u3001\u30aa\u30fc\u30d0\u30fc\u30db\u30fc\u30eb\u5148\u306e\u7c73\u56fd\u30fb\u30a2\u30ea\u30be\u30ca\u5dde\u304b\u3089\u5e30\u56fd\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p><p>\uff1d2018\/11\/22\u4ed8 \u897f\u65e5\u672c\u30b9\u30dd\u30fc\u30c4\uff1d<\/p>