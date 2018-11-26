ソフトＢ育成３位の重田が入団合意

<p>\u3000\u798f\u5ca1\u30bd\u30d5\u30c8\u30d0\u30f3\u30af\u304c\u80b2\u6210\u30c9\u30e9\u30d5\u30c8\uff13\u4f4d\u3067\u6307\u540d\u3057\u305f\u91cd\u7530\u502b\u660e\u6295\u624b\uff08\uff12\uff12\uff09\uff1d\u56fd\u58eb\u8218\u5927\uff1d\u306e\u5165\u56e3\u304c\uff12\uff15\u65e5\u3001\u6c7a\u307e\u3063\u305f\u3002\u652f\u5ea6\u91d1\uff13\uff10\uff10\u4e07\u5186\u3001\u5e74\u4ff8\uff14\uff10\uff10\u4e07\u5186\u3067\u5408\u610f\u3002\u3000\uff08\u91d1\u984d\u306f\u63a8\u5b9a\uff09<\/p><p>\uff1d2018\/11\/26\u4ed8 \u897f\u65e5\u672c\u30b9\u30dd\u30fc\u30c4\uff1d<\/p>