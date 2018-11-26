ソフトＢ育成３位の重田が入団合意

「叙々苑」スタッフが祝福メッセージを書いてくれたデザートプレートを手に笑顔の国士舘大・重田
写真を見る

　福岡ソフトバンクが育成ドラフト３位で指名した重田倫明投手（２２）＝国士舘大＝の入団が２５日、決まった。支度金３００万円、年俸４００万円で合意。　（金額は推定）

＝2018/11/26付 西日本スポーツ＝

