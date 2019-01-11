ソフトＢドラ５水谷がトレ不参加

　ドラフト５位の水谷（島根・石見智翠館高）が１０日、メディカルチェックを受けるため新人合同自主トレに参加しなかった。９日は右肘の違和感でキャッチボールを回避していた。

＝2019/01/11付 西日本スポーツ＝

