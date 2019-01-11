ソフトＢドラ５水谷がトレ不参加

<p>\u3000\u30c9\u30e9\u30d5\u30c8\uff15\u4f4d\u306e\u6c34\u8c37\uff08\u5cf6\u6839\u30fb\u77f3\u898b\u667a\u7fe0\u9928\u9ad8\uff09\u304c\uff11\uff10\u65e5\u3001\u30e1\u30c7\u30a3\u30ab\u30eb\u30c1\u30a7\u30c3\u30af\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u308b\u305f\u3081\u65b0\u4eba\u5408\u540c\u81ea\u4e3b\u30c8\u30ec\u306b\u53c2\u52a0\u3057\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\uff19\u65e5\u306f\u53f3\u8098\u306e\u9055\u548c\u611f\u3067\u30ad\u30e3\u30c3\u30c1\u30dc\u30fc\u30eb\u3092\u56de\u907f\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002<\/p><p>\uff1d2019\/01\/11\u4ed8 \u897f\u65e5\u672c\u30b9\u30dd\u30fc\u30c4\uff1d<\/p>