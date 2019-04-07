ソフトＢ塚田が右膝手術

　ソフトバンクは６日、塚田正義外野手（２９）が福岡市内の病院で５日に右膝関節内ガングリオン鏡視下デブリードマン手術を受けたと発表した。５日間程度入院し、復帰まで約２カ月を要する見込み。

＝2019/04/07付 西日本スポーツ＝

