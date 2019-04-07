ソフトＢ塚田が右膝手術

<p>\u3000\u30bd\u30d5\u30c8\u30d0\u30f3\u30af\u306f\uff16\u65e5\u3001\u585a\u7530\u6b63\u7fa9\u5916\u91ce\u624b\uff08\uff12\uff19\uff09\u304c\u798f\u5ca1\u5e02\u5185\u306e\u75c5\u9662\u3067\uff15\u65e5\u306b\u53f3\u819d\u95a2\u7bc0\u5185\u30ac\u30f3\u30b0\u30ea\u30aa\u30f3\u93e1\u8996\u4e0b\u30c7\u30d6\u30ea\u30fc\u30c9\u30de\u30f3\u624b\u8853\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u305f\u3068\u767a\u8868\u3057\u305f\u3002\uff15\u65e5\u9593\u7a0b\u5ea6\u5165\u9662\u3057\u3001\u5fa9\u5e30\u307e\u3067\u7d04\uff12\u30ab\u6708\u3092\u8981\u3059\u308b\u898b\u8fbc\u307f\u3002<\/p><p>\uff1d2019\/04\/07\u4ed8 \u897f\u65e5\u672c\u30b9\u30dd\u30fc\u30c4\uff1d<\/p>