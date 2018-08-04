『九州＆西中国　快適コテージ・貸別荘』　　（九州人・１６２０円）

　九州と山口、広島、島根のコテージ、ケビン、貸別荘計１００軒を紹介したガイドブック。写真、間取り図、特徴、備品を１軒１ページにまとめてあって見やすい。ピアノ付きの貸別荘も。

＝2018/08/04付 西日本新聞朝刊＝

