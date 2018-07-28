『引揚小説三部作』　　後藤明生　著　　（つかだま書房・５９９９円）

『引揚小説三部作』　　後藤明生　著　　（つかだま書房・５９９９円）
『引揚小説三部作』　　後藤明生　著　　（つかだま書房・５９９９円）
写真を見る

　日本統治下の朝鮮半島で生まれ、１４歳で現在の福岡県朝倉市に引き揚げた作家、後藤明生。その体験を文学に結実させた「夢かたり」「行き帰り」「嘘のような日常」の３作を収録。

＝2018/07/28付 西日本新聞朝刊＝

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

九州速報

ニュースまとめ読み

イベント・カルチャーランキング

トピックスニュース

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]