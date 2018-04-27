森和彦展「２０１５－１８」【５月１日（火）～６日（日）】

　５月１日（火）～６日（日）、福岡市中央区大名の山本文房堂画廊。円や正方形など形をモチーフに、対比する色彩をテーマに描いたアクリル画２７点を展示する。

＝2018/04/27付 西日本新聞夕刊＝

