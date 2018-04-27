森和彦展「２０１５－１８」【５月１日（火）～６日（日）】

<p>\u3000\uff15\u6708\uff11\u65e5\uff08\u706b\uff09\uff5e\uff16\u65e5\uff08\u65e5\uff09\u3001\u798f\u5ca1\u5e02\u4e2d\u592e\u533a\u5927\u540d\u306e\u5c71\u672c\u6587\u623f\u5802\u753b\u5eca\u3002\u5186\u3084\u6b63\u65b9\u5f62\u306a\u3069\u5f62\u3092\u30e2\u30c1\u30fc\u30d5\u306b\u3001\u5bfe\u6bd4\u3059\u308b\u8272\u5f69\u3092\u30c6\u30fc\u30de\u306b\u63cf\u3044\u305f\u30a2\u30af\u30ea\u30eb\u753b\uff12\uff17\u70b9\u3092\u5c55\u793a\u3059\u308b\u3002<\/p><p>\uff1d2018\/04\/27\u4ed8 \u897f\u65e5\u672c\u65b0\u805e\u5915\u520a\uff1d<\/p>