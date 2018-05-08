前田信幸展【５月１３日（日）まで】

　１３日（日）まで、福岡市中央区大名の山本文房堂画廊。同市西区在住の前田さんによる個展。粘土などを画材とする独自の手法で制作した「土彩画」などを中心に展示する。

＝2018/05/08付 西日本新聞夕刊＝

