前田信幸展【５月１３日（日）まで】

<p>\u3000\uff11\uff13\u65e5\uff08\u65e5\uff09\u307e\u3067\u3001\u798f\u5ca1\u5e02\u4e2d\u592e\u533a\u5927\u540d\u306e\u5c71\u672c\u6587\u623f\u5802\u753b\u5eca\u3002\u540c\u5e02\u897f\u533a\u5728\u4f4f\u306e\u524d\u7530\u3055\u3093\u306b\u3088\u308b\u500b\u5c55\u3002\u7c98\u571f\u306a\u3069\u3092\u753b\u6750\u3068\u3059\u308b\u72ec\u81ea\u306e\u624b\u6cd5\u3067\u5236\u4f5c\u3057\u305f\u300c\u571f\u5f69\u753b\u300d\u306a\u3069\u3092\u4e2d\u5fc3\u306b\u5c55\u793a\u3059\u308b\u3002<\/p><p>\uff1d2018\/05\/08\u4ed8 \u897f\u65e5\u672c\u65b0\u805e\u5915\u520a\uff1d<\/p>