カトレア画会作品展【６月１２日（火）まで】

　１２日（火）まで、北九州市小倉北区室町のリバーウォーク北九州５階市民ギャラリー。同会で絵画を学ぶ生徒、講師の水彩画など七十数点を展示する。

＝2018/06/08付 西日本新聞夕刊＝

