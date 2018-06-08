カトレア画会作品展【６月１２日（火）まで】

<p>\u3000\uff11\uff12\u65e5\uff08\u706b\uff09\u307e\u3067\u3001\u5317\u4e5d\u5dde\u5e02\u5c0f\u5009\u5317\u533a\u5ba4\u753a\u306e\u30ea\u30d0\u30fc\u30a6\u30a9\u30fc\u30af\u5317\u4e5d\u5dde\uff15\u968e\u5e02\u6c11\u30ae\u30e3\u30e9\u30ea\u30fc\u3002\u540c\u4f1a\u3067\u7d75\u753b\u3092\u5b66\u3076\u751f\u5f92\u3001\u8b1b\u5e2b\u306e\u6c34\u5f69\u753b\u306a\u3069\u4e03\u5341\u6570\u70b9\u3092\u5c55\u793a\u3059\u308b\u3002<\/p><p>\uff1d2018\/06\/08\u4ed8 \u897f\u65e5\u672c\u65b0\u805e\u5915\u520a\uff1d<\/p>