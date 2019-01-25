内野ゆきな写真展「いつか降らないかもしれない雨」　【２月３日（日）まで】

　２月３日（日）まで、福岡市天神のアートスペース貘（ばく）。内野さんがフィルムカメラで撮影し、手焼きしたモノクロ作品２０点を展示する。貘＝０９２（７８１）７５９７。

＝2019/01/25付 西日本新聞夕刊＝

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

九州速報

ニュースまとめ読み

イベント・カルチャーランキング

トピックスニュース

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]