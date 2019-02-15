田（チョン）スンヒョク「語る」　【２月１８日（月）～３月３日（日）】

<p>\u3000\uff11\uff18\u65e5\uff08\u6708\uff09\uff5e\uff13\u6708\uff13\u65e5\uff08\u65e5\uff09\u3001\u798f\u5ca1\u5e02\u5929\u795e\u306e\u30a2\u30fc\u30c8\u30b9\u30da\u30fc\u30b9\u8c98\uff08\u3070\u304f\uff09\u3002\u7530\u30b9\u30f3\u30d2\u30e7\u30af\u3055\u3093\u306e\u3001\u30a4\u30f3\u30b9\u30bf\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u4f5c\u54c1\u3092\u5c55\u793a\u3059\u308b\u3002\u8c98\uff1d\uff10\uff19\uff12\uff08\uff17\uff18\uff11\uff09\uff17\uff15\uff19\uff17<\/p><p>\uff1d2019\/02\/15\u4ed8 \u897f\u65e5\u672c\u65b0\u805e\u5915\u520a\uff1d<\/p>