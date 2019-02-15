田（チョン）スンヒョク「語る」　【２月１８日（月）～３月３日（日）】

　１８日（月）～３月３日（日）、福岡市天神のアートスペース貘（ばく）。田スンヒョクさんの、インスタレーション作品を展示する。貘＝０９２（７８１）７５９７

＝2019/02/15付 西日本新聞夕刊＝

