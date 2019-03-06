九大フィルハーモニー・オーケストラ　卒業記念演奏会２０１９【３月１５日（金）】

　１５日（金）午後７時、福岡市東区千早のなみきホール。シベリウス「交響曲第６番」やブラームス「交響曲第３番」などを演奏する。指揮は寺岡清高。入場料は千円。

＝2019/03/06付 西日本新聞夕刊＝

