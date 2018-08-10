山中に残骸、防災ヘリ墜落か　群馬と長野の県境の山中

　航空自衛隊によると、空自のヘリコプターが１０日午後、群馬と長野の県境の山中で、群馬県の防災ヘリの機体とみられる残骸を発見した。隊員を山中に下ろし、乗員らの捜索をしている。

