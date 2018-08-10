山中に残骸、防災ヘリ墜落か　群馬と長野の県境の山中

<p>\u3000\u822a\u7a7a\u81ea\u885b\u968a\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\u7a7a\u81ea\u306e\u30d8\u30ea\u30b3\u30d7\u30bf\u30fc\u304c\uff11\uff10\u65e5\u5348\u5f8c\u3001\u7fa4\u99ac\u3068\u9577\u91ce\u306e\u770c\u5883\u306e\u5c71\u4e2d\u3067\u3001\u7fa4\u99ac\u770c\u306e\u9632\u707d\u30d8\u30ea\u306e\u6a5f\u4f53\u3068\u307f\u3089\u308c\u308b\u6b8b\u9ab8\u3092\u767a\u898b\u3057\u305f\u3002\u968a\u54e1\u3092\u5c71\u4e2d\u306b\u4e0b\u308d\u3057\u3001\u4e57\u54e1\u3089\u306e\u635c\u7d22\u3092\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002<\/p>