西武の新外国人右腕マーティンが来日

<p>\u3000\u897f\u6b66\u306e\u65b0\u5916\u56fd\u4eba\u53f3\u8155\u3001\u30ab\u30a4\u30eb\u30fb\u30de\u30fc\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u6295\u624b\uff08\uff12\uff17\uff09\u304c\uff12\uff19\u65e5\u3001\u7c73\u56fd\u304b\u3089\u306e\u822a\u7a7a\u6a5f\u3067\u6210\u7530\u7a7a\u6e2f\u306b\u5230\u7740\u3057\u305f\u3002\uff13\uff11\u65e5\u306b\u30e1\u30c3\u30c8\u30e9\u30a4\u30d5\u30c9\u30fc\u30e0\u3067\u5165\u56e3\u4f1a\u898b\u3092\u884c\u3046\u3002<\/p><p>\uff1d2018\/07\/30\u4ed8 \u897f\u65e5\u672c\u30b9\u30dd\u30fc\u30c4\uff1d<\/p>