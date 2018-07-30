西武の新外国人右腕マーティンが来日

　西武の新外国人右腕、カイル・マーティン投手（２７）が２９日、米国からの航空機で成田空港に到着した。３１日にメットライフドームで入団会見を行う。

＝2018/07/30付 西日本スポーツ＝

