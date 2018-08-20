甲子園、総入場者数が史上最多に　第１５日終了時点で９７万人

<p>\u3000\u5168\u56fd\u9ad8\u6821\u91ce\u7403\u9078\u624b\u6a29\u5927\u4f1a\u306e\u7dcf\u5165\u5834\u8005\u6570\u304c\u7b2c\uff11\uff15\u65e5\u306e\u7d42\u4e86\u6642\u70b9\u3067\uff19\uff17\u4e07\u4eba\u3068\u306a\u308a\u3001\u53f2\u4e0a\u6700\u591a\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\uff12\uff11\u65e5\u306b\u6c7a\u52dd\u304c\u884c\u308f\u308c\u308b\u4e88\u5b9a\u3067\u3001\uff11\uff10\uff10\u4e07\u4eba\u7a81\u7834\u304c\u4e88\u60f3\u3055\u308c\u308b\u3002<\/p><p>\u3000\u3053\u308c\u307e\u3067\u306e\u6700\u591a\u306f\uff11\uff19\uff19\uff10\u5e74\uff08\u7b2c\uff17\uff12\u56de\u5927\u4f1a\uff09\u306e\uff19\uff12\u4e07\uff19\u5343\u4eba\u3002<\/p>