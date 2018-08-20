甲子園、総入場者数が史上最多に　第１５日終了時点で９７万人

　第１００回全国高校野球選手権大会の準決勝で日大三を破り、初の決勝進出を決めた金足農ナインを祝福する一塁側アルプス席の応援団＝２０日、甲子園球場
第１００回全国高校野球選手権大会の準決勝で日大三を破り、初の決勝進出を決めた金足農ナインを祝福する一塁側アルプス席の応援団＝２０日、甲子園球場
写真を見る

　全国高校野球選手権大会の総入場者数が第１５日の終了時点で９７万人となり、史上最多となった。２１日に決勝が行われる予定で、１００万人突破が予想される。

　これまでの最多は１９９０年（第７２回大会）の９２万９千人。

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

西スポまとめ読み

編集おすすめ

ホークス速報

ソフトバンクホークス選手の写真販売中！
西スポ

スポーツランキング

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]