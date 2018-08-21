総入場者、史上初１００万人超え　全国高校野球選手権大会

<p>\u3000\u5168\u56fd\u9ad8\u6821\u91ce\u7403\u9078\u624b\u6a29\u5927\u4f1a\u306e\u5927\u4f1a\u672c\u90e8\u306f\uff12\uff11\u65e5\u3001\u7dcf\u5165\u5834\u8005\u6570\u304c\uff11\uff10\uff11\u4e07\uff15\u5343\u4eba\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3068\u767a\u8868\u3057\u305f\u3002\uff11\uff10\uff10\u4e07\u4eba\u3092\u8d85\u3048\u308b\u306e\u306f\u53f2\u4e0a\u521d\u3002<\/p><p>\u3000\u3053\u308c\u307e\u3067\u306e\u6700\u591a\u306f\uff11\uff19\uff19\uff10\u5e74\uff08\u7b2c\uff17\uff12\u56de\u5927\u4f1a\uff09\u306e\uff19\uff12\u4e07\uff19\u5343\u4eba\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3002<\/p>