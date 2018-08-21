総入場者、史上初１００万人超え　全国高校野球選手権大会

　全国高校野球選手権大会の大会本部は２１日、総入場者数が１０１万５千人となったと発表した。１００万人を超えるのは史上初。

　これまでの最多は１９９０年（第７２回大会）の９２万９千人だった。

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

ボートレース3連単直前予想

西スポまとめ読み

編集おすすめ

ホークス速報

ソフトバンクホークス選手の写真販売中！
西スポ

スポーツランキング

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]