ドカント・４ｔｗｏ的中

　２５日の和歌山競輪（最終日）で、４重勝２車複式の「ドカント・フォートゥー」（１口２００円）が１口的中し、３０２９万２２００円の払戻金が出た。ドカント７は引き続きキャリーオーバー中。

＝2018/04/26付 西日本スポーツ＝

