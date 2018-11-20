松井が特昇

　１９日の小田原競輪で、Ａ級２班の松井宏佑（神奈川・１１３期）が、松戸、静岡に続いて３連続完全Ｖ。２０日付でＳ級２班に特別昇級する。１１３期（７月デビュー）ではＳ級一番乗り。

＝2018/11/20付 西日本スポーツ＝

