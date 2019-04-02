ステファニー・モートンが来日中止

<p>\u3000\uff2a\uff2b\uff21\u306f\uff11\u65e5\u3001\uff12\uff10\uff11\uff19\u5e74\u306e\u5916\u56fd\u4eba\u5973\u5b50\u77ed\u671f\u767b\u9332\u5236\u5ea6\u3067\u6765\u65e5\u4e88\u5b9a\u3060\u3063\u305f\u30b9\u30c6\u30d5\u30a1\u30cb\u30fc\u30fb\u30e2\u30fc\u30c8\u30f3\uff08\u30aa\u30fc\u30b9\u30c8\u30e9\u30ea\u30a2\uff09\u304c\u819d\u306e\u30b1\u30ac\u306e\u305f\u3081\u3001\u6765\u65e5\u4e2d\u6b62\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3068\u767a\u8868\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p><p>\uff1d2019\/04\/02\u4ed8 \u897f\u65e5\u672c\u30b9\u30dd\u30fc\u30c4\uff1d<\/p>