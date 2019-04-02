ステファニー・モートンが来日中止

　ＪＫＡは１日、２０１９年の外国人女子短期登録制度で来日予定だったステファニー・モートン（オーストラリア）が膝のケガのため、来日中止となったと発表した。

＝2019/04/02付 西日本スポーツ＝

