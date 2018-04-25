パドレスの牧田は２回完璧セーブ　ロッキーズ戦

　ロッキーズ戦で好投したパドレスの牧田＝デンバー（ＡＰ＝共同）
　▽ロッキーズ―パドレス（２４日・デンバー）

　パドレスの牧田は０―８の六回から３番手で登板し、２回を無安打無失点、２三振で完璧に抑えた。勝敗などは付かず、防御率は４・５０。チームは０―８で敗れた。（共同）

