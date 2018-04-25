パドレスの牧田は２回完璧セーブ　ロッキーズ戦

<p>\u3000\u25bd\u30ed\u30c3\u30ad\u30fc\u30ba\u2015\u30d1\u30c9\u30ec\u30b9\uff08\uff12\uff14\u65e5\u30fb\u30c7\u30f3\u30d0\u30fc\uff09<\/p><p>\u3000\u30d1\u30c9\u30ec\u30b9\u306e\u7267\u7530\u306f\uff10\u2015\uff18\u306e\u516d\u56de\u304b\u3089\uff13\u756a\u624b\u3067\u767b\u677f\u3057\u3001\uff12\u56de\u3092\u7121\u5b89\u6253\u7121\u5931\u70b9\u3001\uff12\u4e09\u632f\u3067\u5b8c\u74a7\u306b\u6291\u3048\u305f\u3002\u52dd\u6557\u306a\u3069\u306f\u4ed8\u304b\u305a\u3001\u9632\u5fa1\u7387\u306f\uff14\u30fb\uff15\uff10\u3002\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\uff10\u2015\uff18\u3067\u6557\u308c\u305f\u3002\uff08\u5171\u540c\uff09<\/p>