ドジャース前田が５勝目　７回を無失点、９三振

　カブス戦に先発し、７回を３安打無失点で５勝目を挙げたドジャース・前田＝ロサンゼルス（共同）
　【ロサンゼルス共同】米大リーグは２５日、各地で行われ、ドジャースの前田がロサンゼルスでのカブス戦に先発し、７回を３安打無失点、９三振１四球で５勝目（４敗）を挙げた。チームは２―１で勝ち、４連勝とした。

