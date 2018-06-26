ドジャース前田が５勝目　７回を無失点、９三振

<p>\u3000\u3010\u30ed\u30b5\u30f3\u30bc\u30eb\u30b9\u5171\u540c\u3011\u7c73\u5927\u30ea\u30fc\u30b0\u306f\uff12\uff15\u65e5\u3001\u5404\u5730\u3067\u884c\u308f\u308c\u3001\u30c9\u30b8\u30e3\u30fc\u30b9\u306e\u524d\u7530\u304c\u30ed\u30b5\u30f3\u30bc\u30eb\u30b9\u3067\u306e\u30ab\u30d6\u30b9\u6226\u306b\u5148\u767a\u3057\u3001\uff17\u56de\u3092\uff13\u5b89\u6253\u7121\u5931\u70b9\u3001\uff19\u4e09\u632f\uff11\u56db\u7403\u3067\uff15\u52dd\u76ee\uff08\uff14\u6557\uff09\u3092\u6319\u3052\u305f\u3002\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\uff12\u2015\uff11\u3067\u52dd\u3061\u3001\uff14\u9023\u52dd\u3068\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p>