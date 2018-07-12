Ｄバックス平野、４安打４失点　ロッキーズ戦

<p>\u3000\u25bd\u30ed\u30c3\u30ad\u30fc\u30ba\u2015\u30c0\u30a4\u30e4\u30e2\u30f3\u30c9\u30d0\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\uff08\uff11\uff11\u65e5\u30fb\u30c7\u30f3\u30d0\u30fc\uff09<\/p><p>\u3000\u30c0\u30a4\u30e4\u30e2\u30f3\u30c9\u30d0\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u306e\u5e73\u91ce\u306f\uff11\u2015\uff11\uff12\u306e\u56db\u56de\u306b\uff14\u756a\u624b\u3067\u767b\u677f\u3057\u3001\uff11\uff0f\uff13\u56de\u3092\uff14\u5b89\u6253\uff14\u5931\u70b9\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3002\u9632\u5fa1\u7387\u306f\uff12\u30fb\uff12\uff15\u3002\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\uff12\u2015\uff11\uff19\u3067\u6557\u308c\u305f\u3002\uff08\u5171\u540c\uff09<\/p>