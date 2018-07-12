Ｄバックス平野、４安打４失点　ロッキーズ戦

　ロッキーズ戦の４回に登板し、４安打４失点と打ち込まれたダイヤモンドバックス・平野＝デンバー（共同）
　▽ロッキーズ―ダイヤモンドバックス（１１日・デンバー）

　ダイヤモンドバックスの平野は１―１２の四回に４番手で登板し、１／３回を４安打４失点だった。防御率は２・２５。チームは２―１９で敗れた。（共同）

