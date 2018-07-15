米大リーグ、大谷は代打で四球　エンゼルス延長戦勝利

<p>\u3000\u3010\u30ed\u30b5\u30f3\u30bc\u30eb\u30b9\u5171\u540c\u3011\u7c73\u5927\u30ea\u30fc\u30b0\u306f\uff11\uff14\u65e5\u3001\u5404\u5730\u3067\u884c\u308f\u308c\u3001\u30a8\u30f3\u30bc\u30eb\u30b9\u306e\u5927\u8c37\u304c\u30ed\u30b5\u30f3\u30bc\u30eb\u30b9\u3067\u306e\u30c9\u30b8\u30e3\u30fc\u30b9\u6226\u3067\uff14\u2015\uff13\u306e\u516b\u56de\uff12\u6b7b\u4e00\u5841\u3067\u4ee3\u6253\u3068\u3057\u3066\u51fa\u5834\u3057\u3001\u56db\u7403\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3002\u5b88\u5099\u306b\u306f\u5c31\u304b\u305a\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u5ef6\u9577\u5341\u56de\u3001\uff15\u2015\uff14\u3067\u52dd\u3063\u305f\u3002<\/p>