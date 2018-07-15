米大リーグ、大谷は代打で四球　エンゼルス延長戦勝利

　ドジャース戦の８回、ヒル（左）から四球を選んだエンゼルス・大谷＝ロサンゼルス（共同）
ドジャース戦の８回、ヒル（左）から四球を選んだエンゼルス・大谷＝ロサンゼルス（共同）
写真を見る

　【ロサンゼルス共同】米大リーグは１４日、各地で行われ、エンゼルスの大谷がロサンゼルスでのドジャース戦で４―３の八回２死一塁で代打として出場し、四球だった。守備には就かず、チームは延長十回、５―４で勝った。

