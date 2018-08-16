エンゼルス大谷は先発外れる　指名打者制なしの３連戦

<p>\u3000\u3010\u30b5\u30f3\u30c7\u30a3\u30a8\u30b4\u5171\u540c\u3011\u7c73\u5927\u30ea\u30fc\u30b0\u306f\uff11\uff15\u65e5\u3001\u5404\u5730\u3067\u884c\u308f\u308c\u3001\u30a8\u30f3\u30bc\u30eb\u30b9\u306e\u5927\u8c37\u306f\u30b5\u30f3\u30c7\u30a3\u30a8\u30b4\u3067\u306e\u30d1\u30c9\u30ec\u30b9\u6226\u3067\u5148\u767a\u3092\u5916\u308c\u305f\u3002<\/p><p>\u3000\u3053\u306e\u65e5\u307e\u3067\u306e\uff13\u9023\u6226\u306f\u6307\u540d\u6253\u8005\u5236\u3092\u63a1\u7528\u3057\u306a\u3044\u30ca\u30fb\u30ea\u30fc\u30b0\u7403\u56e3\u306e\u672c\u62e0\u5730\u3067\u958b\u50ac\u3055\u308c\u305f\u3002<\/p>