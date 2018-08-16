エンゼルス大谷は先発外れる　指名打者制なしの３連戦

　【サンディエゴ共同】米大リーグは１５日、各地で行われ、エンゼルスの大谷はサンディエゴでのパドレス戦で先発を外れた。

　この日までの３連戦は指名打者制を採用しないナ・リーグ球団の本拠地で開催された。

