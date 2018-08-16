ドジャース前田は代打で三振　ジャイアンツ戦

　▽ドジャース―ジャイアンツ（１５日・ロサンゼルス）

　ドジャースの前田は３―３の九回２死一、二塁で代打で出場し、空振り三振に倒れた。打率は９分４厘。チームは延長十二回に４―３でサヨナラ勝ちし、連敗を５で止めた。（共同）

