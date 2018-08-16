ドジャース前田は代打で三振　ジャイアンツ戦

<p>\u3000\u25bd\u30c9\u30b8\u30e3\u30fc\u30b9\u2015\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30a2\u30f3\u30c4\uff08\uff11\uff15\u65e5\u30fb\u30ed\u30b5\u30f3\u30bc\u30eb\u30b9\uff09<\/p><p>\u3000\u30c9\u30b8\u30e3\u30fc\u30b9\u306e\u524d\u7530\u306f\uff13\u2015\uff13\u306e\u4e5d\u56de\uff12\u6b7b\u4e00\u3001\u4e8c\u5841\u3067\u4ee3\u6253\u3067\u51fa\u5834\u3057\u3001\u7a7a\u632f\u308a\u4e09\u632f\u306b\u5012\u308c\u305f\u3002\u6253\u7387\u306f\uff19\u5206\uff14\u5398\u3002\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u5ef6\u9577\u5341\u4e8c\u56de\u306b\uff14\u2015\uff13\u3067\u30b5\u30e8\u30ca\u30e9\u52dd\u3061\u3057\u3001\u9023\u6557\u3092\uff15\u3067\u6b62\u3081\u305f\u3002\uff08\u5171\u540c\uff09<\/p>