ドジャース前田、２／３回無失点　ロッキーズ戦

<p>\u3000\u25bd\u30ed\u30c3\u30ad\u30fc\u30ba\u2015\u30c9\u30b8\u30e3\u30fc\u30b9\uff08\uff17\u65e5\u30fb\u30c7\u30f3\u30d0\u30fc\uff09<\/p><p>\u3000\u30c9\u30b8\u30e3\u30fc\u30b9\u306e\u524d\u7530\u306f\uff14\u2015\uff12\u306e\u4e5d\u56de\u9014\u4e2d\u304b\u3089\uff16\u756a\u624b\u3067\u767b\u677f\u3057\u3001\uff12\uff0f\uff13\u56de\u3092\u7121\u5b89\u6253\u7121\u5931\u70b9\u3001\uff11\u4e09\u632f\u3067\u4eca\u5b63\uff12\u30bb\u30fc\u30d6\u76ee\u3092\u6319\u3052\u305f\u3002\u9632\u5fa1\u7387\u306f\uff13\u30fb\uff19\uff12\u3002\uff08\u30c7\u30f3\u30d0\u30fc\u5171\u540c\uff09<\/p>