ドジャース前田、２／３回無失点　ロッキーズ戦

　ロッキーズ戦の９回途中に登板し、２セーブ目を挙げたドジャースの前田＝デンバー（ゲッティ＝共同）
　▽ロッキーズ―ドジャース（７日・デンバー）

　ドジャースの前田は４―２の九回途中から６番手で登板し、２／３回を無安打無失点、１三振で今季２セーブ目を挙げた。防御率は３・９２。（デンバー共同）

