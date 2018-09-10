ドジャース前田は１安打無失点　ロッキーズ戦、チームは勝利

　▽ロッキーズ―ドジャース（９日・デンバー）

　ドジャースの前田は８―６の八回途中から４番手で登板し、１回を１安打無失点、１三振１四球だった。防御率は３・８９。勝敗は付かず、チームは９―６で勝った。（共同）

