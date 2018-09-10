ドジャース前田は１安打無失点　ロッキーズ戦、チームは勝利

<p>\u3000\u25bd\u30ed\u30c3\u30ad\u30fc\u30ba\u2015\u30c9\u30b8\u30e3\u30fc\u30b9\uff08\uff19\u65e5\u30fb\u30c7\u30f3\u30d0\u30fc\uff09<\/p><p>\u3000\u30c9\u30b8\u30e3\u30fc\u30b9\u306e\u524d\u7530\u306f\uff18\u2015\uff16\u306e\u516b\u56de\u9014\u4e2d\u304b\u3089\uff14\u756a\u624b\u3067\u767b\u677f\u3057\u3001\uff11\u56de\u3092\uff11\u5b89\u6253\u7121\u5931\u70b9\u3001\uff11\u4e09\u632f\uff11\u56db\u7403\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3002\u9632\u5fa1\u7387\u306f\uff13\u30fb\uff18\uff19\u3002\u52dd\u6557\u306f\u4ed8\u304b\u305a\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\uff19\u2015\uff16\u3067\u52dd\u3063\u305f\u3002\uff08\u5171\u540c\uff09<\/p>