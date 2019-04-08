大リーグ前田、次回先発は１１日　カージナルス戦

<p>\u3000\u30c9\u30b8\u30e3\u30fc\u30b9\u306e\u524d\u7530\u306e\u6b21\u56de\u5148\u767a\u306f\uff11\uff10\u65e5\u5348\u5f8c\uff16\u6642\uff14\uff15\u5206\uff08\u65e5\u672c\u6642\u9593\uff11\uff11\u65e5\u5348\u524d\uff18\u6642\uff14\uff15\u5206\uff09\u958b\u59cb\u4e88\u5b9a\u306e\u6575\u5730\u3067\u306e\u30ab\u30fc\u30b8\u30ca\u30eb\u30b9\u6226\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002<\/p><p>\u3000\u4eca\u5b63\u306f\uff12\u52dd\uff10\u6557\u3001\u9632\u5fa1\u7387\uff13\u30fb\uff10\uff19\u3067\u958b\u5e55\uff13\u9023\u52dd\u304c\u61f8\u304b\u308b\u3002\uff08\u5171\u540c\uff09<\/p>