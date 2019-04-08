大リーグ前田、次回先発は１１日　カージナルス戦

　ブルペンで投球練習するドジャース・前田＝デンバー（共同）
　ドジャースの前田の次回先発は１０日午後６時４５分（日本時間１１日午前８時４５分）開始予定の敵地でのカージナルス戦となった。

　今季は２勝０敗、防御率３・０９で開幕３連勝が懸かる。（共同）

