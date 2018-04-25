巨２０―４中（２５日）　巨人が１７安打２０得点

<p>\u3000\u5de8\u4eba\u304c\uff11\uff17\u5b89\u6253\uff12\uff10\u70b9\u3067\uff15\u9023\u52dd\u3068\u3057\u3001\u52dd\u7387\u3092\uff15\u5272\u306b\u623b\u3057\u305f\u3002\u4e00\u56de\u306b\u30b2\u30ec\u30fc\u30ed\u306e\u9069\u6642\u6253\u3067\u5148\u5236\u3002\uff13\u70b9\u30ea\u30fc\u30c9\u306e\u4e94\u56de\u306f\uff12\u672c\u5841\u6253\u3092\u542b\u3080\uff16\u5b89\u6253\u3067\uff18\u70b9\u3002\u516d\u56de\u3082\uff17\u70b9\u3092\u6319\u3052\u305f\u3002\u5409\u5ddd\u5149\u306f\uff15\u56de\uff12\u5931\u70b9\u3067\u4eca\u5b63\u521d\u52dd\u5229\u3002\u4e2d\u65e5\u306f\u6295\u624b\u9663\u304c\u5927\u304d\u304f\u5d29\u308c\u305f\u3002<\/p>