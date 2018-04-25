巨２０―４中（２５日）　巨人が１７安打２０得点

　５回２失点で今季初勝利を挙げた巨人・吉川光＝上毛敷島
　巨人が１７安打２０点で５連勝とし、勝率を５割に戻した。一回にゲレーロの適時打で先制。３点リードの五回は２本塁打を含む６安打で８点。六回も７点を挙げた。吉川光は５回２失点で今季初勝利。中日は投手陣が大きく崩れた。

