楽３―７ロ（２５日）　ロッテ、５連敗で止める

　３回ロッテ１死二塁、荻野が左越えに２ランを放つ＝楽天生命パーク
３回ロッテ１死二塁、荻野が左越えに２ランを放つ＝楽天生命パーク
　ロッテが延長戦を制し、連敗を５で止めた。３―３の延長十回に荻野と井上の適時打と清田の２点適時打で４点を勝ち越した。４番手の内が２回無失点で今季初勝利を挙げた。楽天は福山が崩れ、３連敗で借金が今季最多の９となった。

