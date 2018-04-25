楽３―７ロ（２５日）　ロッテ、５連敗で止める

<p>\u3000\u30ed\u30c3\u30c6\u304c\u5ef6\u9577\u6226\u3092\u5236\u3057\u3001\u9023\u6557\u3092\uff15\u3067\u6b62\u3081\u305f\u3002\uff13\u2015\uff13\u306e\u5ef6\u9577\u5341\u56de\u306b\u837b\u91ce\u3068\u4e95\u4e0a\u306e\u9069\u6642\u6253\u3068\u6e05\u7530\u306e\uff12\u70b9\u9069\u6642\u6253\u3067\uff14\u70b9\u3092\u52dd\u3061\u8d8a\u3057\u305f\u3002\uff14\u756a\u624b\u306e\u5185\u304c\uff12\u56de\u7121\u5931\u70b9\u3067\u4eca\u5b63\u521d\u52dd\u5229\u3092\u6319\u3052\u305f\u3002\u697d\u5929\u306f\u798f\u5c71\u304c\u5d29\u308c\u3001\uff13\u9023\u6557\u3067\u501f\u91d1\u304c\u4eca\u5b63\u6700\u591a\u306e\uff19\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002<\/p>