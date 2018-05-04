ソ４―５オ（４日）　オリックスが逆転勝ち

<p>\u3000\u30aa\u30ea\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u306f\uff12\u70b9\u3092\u8ffd\u3046\u516b\u56de\u306b\u5c0f\u8c37\u91ce\u306e\u9069\u6642\u6253\u3067\uff11\u70b9\u5dee\u3068\u3059\u308b\u3068\u4e5d\u56de\u306f\u4ee3\u6253\u798f\u7530\u306e\u9069\u6642\u6253\u3067\u8ffd\u3044\u3064\u304d\u3001\u5409\u7530\u6b63\u306e\u72a0\u98db\u3067\u52dd\u3061\u8d8a\u3057\u305f\u3002\uff13\u756a\u624b\u306e\u6ca2\u7530\u304c\u30d7\u30ed\u521d\u52dd\u5229\u3002\u30bd\u30d5\u30c8\u30d0\u30f3\u30af\u306f\u4e5d\u56de\u306b\u767b\u677f\u3057\u305f\u68ee\u304c\u6253\u305f\u308c\u3001\u4eca\u5b63\u521d\u9ed2\u661f\u3092\u55ab\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p>