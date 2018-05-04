ソ４―５オ（４日）　オリックスが逆転勝ち

　９回オリックス１死一、三塁、吉田正が勝ち越しの中犠飛を放つ＝ヤフオクドーム
　オリックスは２点を追う八回に小谷野の適時打で１点差とすると九回は代打福田の適時打で追いつき、吉田正の犠飛で勝ち越した。３番手の沢田がプロ初勝利。ソフトバンクは九回に登板した森が打たれ、今季初黒星を喫した。

