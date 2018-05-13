オ１―９楽（１３日）　楽天が４連勝

　１回楽天２死一、二塁、銀次が中前に適時打を放つ＝京セラドーム
　楽天が今季初の４連勝。一回、失策と銀次の適時打で２点を先制。五回以降に着実に加点した。藤平は制球に苦しみ３回４安打５四死球、１失点で降板したが、２番手の青山ら救援陣が粘った。オリックスは攻守にミスが出て３連敗。

