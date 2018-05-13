オ１―９楽（１３日）　楽天が４連勝

<p>\u3000\u697d\u5929\u304c\u4eca\u5b63\u521d\u306e\uff14\u9023\u52dd\u3002\u4e00\u56de\u3001\u5931\u7b56\u3068\u9280\u6b21\u306e\u9069\u6642\u6253\u3067\uff12\u70b9\u3092\u5148\u5236\u3002\u4e94\u56de\u4ee5\u964d\u306b\u7740\u5b9f\u306b\u52a0\u70b9\u3057\u305f\u3002\u85e4\u5e73\u306f\u5236\u7403\u306b\u82e6\u3057\u307f\uff13\u56de\uff14\u5b89\u6253\uff15\u56db\u6b7b\u7403\u3001\uff11\u5931\u70b9\u3067\u964d\u677f\u3057\u305f\u304c\u3001\uff12\u756a\u624b\u306e\u9752\u5c71\u3089\u6551\u63f4\u9663\u304c\u7c98\u3063\u305f\u3002\u30aa\u30ea\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u306f\u653b\u5b88\u306b\u30df\u30b9\u304c\u51fa\u3066\uff13\u9023\u6557\u3002<\/p>