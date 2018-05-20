オ３―０西（２０日）　オリックス田嶋が５勝目

<p>\u3000\u30aa\u30ea\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u306e\u30eb\u30fc\u30ad\u30fc\u7530\u5d8b\u306f\u5a01\u529b\u306e\u3042\u308b\u76f4\u7403\u3092\u8ef8\u306b\u3001\uff17\u56de\u3092\u88ab\u5b89\u6253\uff14\u306e\u7121\u5931\u70b9\u3067\uff15\u52dd\u76ee\u3092\u6319\u3052\u305f\u3002\u5897\u4e95\u304c\uff15\u5e74\u9023\u7d9a\u306e\uff12\u6841\u30bb\u30fc\u30d6\u5230\u9054\u3002\u4e00\u56de\u306b\u5148\u5236\u6253\u306e\u30ed\u30e1\u30ed\u304c\u516d\u56de\u306f\u4e00\u767a\u3092\u653e\u3063\u305f\u3002\u897f\u6b66\u306f\u6253\u7dda\u304c\u6c88\u9ed9\u3057\u3001\u698e\u7530\u304c\u79fb\u7c4d\u5f8c\u521d\u9ed2\u661f\u3092\u55ab\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p>