オ３―０西（２０日）　オリックス田嶋が５勝目

　７回無失点で５勝目を挙げたオリックス・田嶋＝ほっともっと神戸
　オリックスのルーキー田嶋は威力のある直球を軸に、７回を被安打４の無失点で５勝目を挙げた。増井が５年連続の２桁セーブ到達。一回に先制打のロメロが六回は一発を放った。西武は打線が沈黙し、榎田が移籍後初黒星を喫した。

