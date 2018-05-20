ロ８―４ソ（２０日）　ロッテが３連戦３連勝

<p>\u3000\u30ed\u30c3\u30c6\u304c\u4eca\u5b63\u521d\u306e\u540c\u4e00\u30ab\u30fc\u30c9\uff13\u9023\u6226\uff13\u9023\u52dd\u3002\uff11\u2015\uff10\u306e\u4e09\u56de\u306b\u4e2d\u6751\u306e\uff12\u70b9\u6253\u306a\u3069\u3067\uff13\u70b9\u3092\u8ffd\u52a0\u3057\u3001\u4e94\u56de\u3082\u89d2\u4e2d\u3001\u6e05\u7530\u306e\u9023\u7d9a\u9069\u6642\u6253\u3067\uff13\u70b9\u3092\u52a0\u3048\u305f\u3002\uff12\u756a\u624b\u306e\u76ca\u7530\u304c\uff12\u52dd\u76ee\u3002\u30bd\u30d5\u30c8\u30d0\u30f3\u30af\u306f\u5148\u767a\u6b66\u7530\u304c\uff15\u56de\uff17\u5931\u70b9\u3068\u5d29\u308c\u3001\u4eca\u5b63\u521d\u306e\uff14\u9023\u6557\u3002<\/p>