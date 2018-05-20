ロ８―４ソ（２０日）　ロッテが３連戦３連勝

　３回ロッテ無死満塁、中村が左前に２点打を放つ＝ＺＯＺＯマリン
３回ロッテ無死満塁、中村が左前に２点打を放つ＝ＺＯＺＯマリン
写真を見る

　ロッテが今季初の同一カード３連戦３連勝。１―０の三回に中村の２点打などで３点を追加し、五回も角中、清田の連続適時打で３点を加えた。２番手の益田が２勝目。ソフトバンクは先発武田が５回７失点と崩れ、今季初の４連敗。

関連記事

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

西スポまとめ読み

編集おすすめ

ホークス速報

ソフトバンクホークス選手の写真販売中！
西スポ

スポーツランキング

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]