広１―０ヤ（２０日）　九里が今季初勝利

<p>\u3000\uff13\u9023\u52dd\u306e\u5e83\u5cf6\u306f\u4e5d\u91cc\u304c\u591a\u5f69\u306a\u6301\u3061\u7403\u3092\u99c6\u4f7f\u3057\u3066\uff18\u56de\u3092\uff10\u70b9\u306b\u6291\u3048\u3001\u4eca\u5b63\u521d\u52dd\u5229\u3002\u4e2d\u5d0e\u3068\u306e\u30ea\u30ec\u30fc\u3067\u3001\u4e8c\u56de\uff12\u6b7b\u4e8c\u3001\u4e09\u5841\u304b\u3089\u7530\u4e2d\u306e\u5de6\u524d\u6253\u3067\u6319\u3052\u305f\uff11\u70b9\u3092\u5b88\u308a\u5207\u3063\u305f\u3002\u30e4\u30af\u30eb\u30c8\u306f\u4e5d\u56de\uff11\u6b7b\u6e80\u5841\u3092\u751f\u304b\u305b\u305a\u3001\uff13\u9023\u6557\u3002<\/p>