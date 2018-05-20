広１―０ヤ（２０日）　九里が今季初勝利

　５回、ヤクルト打線を三者凡退に打ち取りグラブをたたく広島・九里＝マツダ
５回、ヤクルト打線を三者凡退に打ち取りグラブをたたく広島・九里＝マツダ
写真を見る

　３連勝の広島は九里が多彩な持ち球を駆使して８回を０点に抑え、今季初勝利。中崎とのリレーで、二回２死二、三塁から田中の左前打で挙げた１点を守り切った。ヤクルトは九回１死満塁を生かせず、３連敗。

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

西スポまとめ読み

編集おすすめ

ホークス速報

ソフトバンクホークス選手の写真販売中！
西スポ

スポーツランキング

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]