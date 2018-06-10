広３―０楽（１０日）　広島が３連戦３連勝

　７回広島２死一、三塁、西川が右越えに決勝３ランを放つ＝マツダ
　広島が同一カード３連戦３連勝。０―０の七回に西川が１号３ランを放ち、均衡を破った。九里が６回無失点で試合をつくり、２番手で１回無失点の今村が２勝目、中崎が１７セーブ目を挙げた。楽天は打線が精彩を欠いた。

