広３―０楽（１０日）　広島が３連戦３連勝

<p>\u3000\u5e83\u5cf6\u304c\u540c\u4e00\u30ab\u30fc\u30c9\uff13\u9023\u6226\uff13\u9023\u52dd\u3002\uff10\u2015\uff10\u306e\u4e03\u56de\u306b\u897f\u5ddd\u304c\uff11\u53f7\uff13\u30e9\u30f3\u3092\u653e\u3061\u3001\u5747\u8861\u3092\u7834\u3063\u305f\u3002\u4e5d\u91cc\u304c\uff16\u56de\u7121\u5931\u70b9\u3067\u8a66\u5408\u3092\u3064\u304f\u308a\u3001\uff12\u756a\u624b\u3067\uff11\u56de\u7121\u5931\u70b9\u306e\u4eca\u6751\u304c\uff12\u52dd\u76ee\u3001\u4e2d\u5d0e\u304c\uff11\uff17\u30bb\u30fc\u30d6\u76ee\u3092\u6319\u3052\u305f\u3002\u697d\u5929\u306f\u6253\u7dda\u304c\u7cbe\u5f69\u3092\u6b20\u3044\u305f\u3002<\/p>