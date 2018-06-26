Ｄ０―４神（２６日）　陽川４打点、阪神連敗脱出

　７回阪神１死一、三塁、陽川が中越えに先制３ランを放つ＝横浜
７回阪神１死一、三塁、陽川が中越えに先制３ランを放つ＝横浜
写真を見る

　阪神が１分けを挟む連敗を５で止め、最下位脱出。陽川が七回に均衡を破る３ラン、九回に適時二塁打と全４打点を挙げた。コースを突いたメッセンジャーは８回無失点の９勝目で、このカード４戦全勝。ＤｅＮＡは継投が裏目に出た。

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

西スポまとめ読み

編集おすすめ

ホークス速報

ソフトバンクホークス選手の写真販売中！
西スポ

スポーツランキング

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]