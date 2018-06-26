Ｄ０―４神（２６日）　陽川４打点、阪神連敗脱出

<p>\u3000\u962a\u795e\u304c\uff11\u5206\u3051\u3092\u631f\u3080\u9023\u6557\u3092\uff15\u3067\u6b62\u3081\u3001\u6700\u4e0b\u4f4d\u8131\u51fa\u3002\u967d\u5ddd\u304c\u4e03\u56de\u306b\u5747\u8861\u3092\u7834\u308b\uff13\u30e9\u30f3\u3001\u4e5d\u56de\u306b\u9069\u6642\u4e8c\u5841\u6253\u3068\u5168\uff14\u6253\u70b9\u3092\u6319\u3052\u305f\u3002\u30b3\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u7a81\u3044\u305f\u30e1\u30c3\u30bb\u30f3\u30b8\u30e3\u30fc\u306f\uff18\u56de\u7121\u5931\u70b9\u306e\uff19\u52dd\u76ee\u3067\u3001\u3053\u306e\u30ab\u30fc\u30c9\uff14\u6226\u5168\u52dd\u3002\uff24\uff45\uff2e\uff21\u306f\u7d99\u6295\u304c\u88cf\u76ee\u306b\u51fa\u305f\u3002<\/p>