ロ４―３楽（２７日）　ロッテが競り勝ち

　６回ロッテ無死一、三塁、菅野が勝ち越しの中犠飛を放つ＝ＺＯＺＯマリン
　ロッテは３―３の六回、井上の二塁打と鈴木の内野安打で無死一、三塁として菅野の犠飛で勝ち越した。有吉が６回３失点で３勝目、内が１７セーブ目を挙げた。楽天は２度、追い付いたが、則本が６回４失点と踏ん張れなかった。

