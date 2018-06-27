ロ４―３楽（２７日）　ロッテが競り勝ち

<p>\u3000\u30ed\u30c3\u30c6\u306f\uff13\u2015\uff13\u306e\u516d\u56de\u3001\u4e95\u4e0a\u306e\u4e8c\u5841\u6253\u3068\u9234\u6728\u306e\u5185\u91ce\u5b89\u6253\u3067\u7121\u6b7b\u4e00\u3001\u4e09\u5841\u3068\u3057\u3066\u83c5\u91ce\u306e\u72a0\u98db\u3067\u52dd\u3061\u8d8a\u3057\u305f\u3002\u6709\u5409\u304c\uff16\u56de\uff13\u5931\u70b9\u3067\uff13\u52dd\u76ee\u3001\u5185\u304c\uff11\uff17\u30bb\u30fc\u30d6\u76ee\u3092\u6319\u3052\u305f\u3002\u697d\u5929\u306f\uff12\u5ea6\u3001\u8ffd\u3044\u4ed8\u3044\u305f\u304c\u3001\u5247\u672c\u304c\uff16\u56de\uff14\u5931\u70b9\u3068\u8e0f\u3093\u5f35\u308c\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002<\/p>