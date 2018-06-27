西３―３オ（２７日）　西武が追い付く

　７回西武１死一塁、中村が２打席連続本塁打となる同点２ランを左越えに放つ＝メットライフドーム
７回西武１死一塁、中村が２打席連続本塁打となる同点２ランを左越えに放つ＝メットライフドーム
写真を見る

　両チームとも打線がつながらず延長十二回の末、引き分けた。西武は１―３の七回、中村の２打席連続となる３号２ランで追い付いた。オリックスは１４安打をマークしながら、ロメロの２ランとＴ―岡田のソロによる３点にとどまった。

関連記事

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

西スポまとめ読み

編集おすすめ

ホークス速報

ソフトバンクホークス選手の写真販売中！
西スポ

スポーツランキング

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]