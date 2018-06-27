西３―３オ（２７日）　西武が追い付く

<p>\u3000\u4e21\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3068\u3082\u6253\u7dda\u304c\u3064\u306a\u304c\u3089\u305a\u5ef6\u9577\u5341\u4e8c\u56de\u306e\u672b\u3001\u5f15\u304d\u5206\u3051\u305f\u3002\u897f\u6b66\u306f\uff11\u2015\uff13\u306e\u4e03\u56de\u3001\u4e2d\u6751\u306e\uff12\u6253\u5e2d\u9023\u7d9a\u3068\u306a\u308b\uff13\u53f7\uff12\u30e9\u30f3\u3067\u8ffd\u3044\u4ed8\u3044\u305f\u3002\u30aa\u30ea\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u306f\uff11\uff14\u5b89\u6253\u3092\u30de\u30fc\u30af\u3057\u306a\u304c\u3089\u3001\u30ed\u30e1\u30ed\u306e\uff12\u30e9\u30f3\u3068\uff34\u2015\u5ca1\u7530\u306e\u30bd\u30ed\u306b\u3088\u308b\uff13\u70b9\u306b\u3068\u3069\u307e\u3063\u305f\u3002<\/p>