西１―９楽（３０日）　岸、７連勝で８勝目

<p>\u3000\u697d\u5929\u306f\u4e8c\u56de\u306b\u30da\u30b2\u30fc\u30ed\u306e\uff11\uff16\u53f7\uff13\u30e9\u30f3\u3067\u5148\u884c\u3057\u3001\u4e94\u56de\u306b\u5cf6\u5185\u306e\u30bd\u30ed\u3067\u52a0\u70b9\u3057\u3001\u516d\u56de\u306b\u30a2\u30de\u30c0\u30fc\u306e\u9069\u6642\u4e8c\u5841\u6253\u3068\u5d8b\u306e\u9069\u6642\u6253\u3067\uff12\u70b9\u3092\u52a0\u3048\u5dee\u3092\u5e83\u3052\u305f\u3002\u5cb8\u306f\uff17\u56de\uff13\u5b89\u6253\u7121\u5931\u70b9\u3068\u597d\u6295\u3057\uff17\u9023\u52dd\u3067\uff18\u52dd\u76ee\u3002\u897f\u6b66\u306f\u4eca\u4e95\u304c\u516d\u56de\u9014\u4e2d\uff16\u5931\u70b9\u3068\u5d29\u308c\u305f\u3002<\/p>