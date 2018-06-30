西１―９楽（３０日）　岸、７連勝で８勝目

　７回無失点で８勝目を挙げた楽天・岸＝メットライフドーム
７回無失点で８勝目を挙げた楽天・岸＝メットライフドーム
写真を見る

　楽天は二回にペゲーロの１６号３ランで先行し、五回に島内のソロで加点し、六回にアマダーの適時二塁打と嶋の適時打で２点を加え差を広げた。岸は７回３安打無失点と好投し７連勝で８勝目。西武は今井が六回途中６失点と崩れた。

関連記事

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

西スポまとめ読み

編集おすすめ

ホークス速報

ソフトバンクホークス選手の写真販売中！
西スポ

スポーツランキング

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]