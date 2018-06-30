ソ２―５ロ（３０日）　ロッテのボルシンガーが１０勝目

　ソフトバンク戦で１０勝目を挙げたロッテのボルシンガー＝ヤフオクドーム
　ロッテが快勝。ボルシンガーは変化球を武器に７回を１点に抑え、自身９連勝で１０勝目を挙げた。打線は一回に角中の適時打で先制し、２―０の三回は角中の２ランなどで３点を加えた。ソフトバンクは石川が４回５失点と崩れた。

