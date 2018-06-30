ソ２―５ロ（３０日）　ロッテのボルシンガーが１０勝目

<p>\u3000\u30ed\u30c3\u30c6\u304c\u5feb\u52dd\u3002\u30dc\u30eb\u30b7\u30f3\u30ac\u30fc\u306f\u5909\u5316\u7403\u3092\u6b66\u5668\u306b\uff17\u56de\u3092\uff11\u70b9\u306b\u6291\u3048\u3001\u81ea\u8eab\uff19\u9023\u52dd\u3067\uff11\uff10\u52dd\u76ee\u3092\u6319\u3052\u305f\u3002\u6253\u7dda\u306f\u4e00\u56de\u306b\u89d2\u4e2d\u306e\u9069\u6642\u6253\u3067\u5148\u5236\u3057\u3001\uff12\u2015\uff10\u306e\u4e09\u56de\u306f\u89d2\u4e2d\u306e\uff12\u30e9\u30f3\u306a\u3069\u3067\uff13\u70b9\u3092\u52a0\u3048\u305f\u3002\u30bd\u30d5\u30c8\u30d0\u30f3\u30af\u306f\u77f3\u5ddd\u304c\uff14\u56de\uff15\u5931\u70b9\u3068\u5d29\u308c\u305f\u3002<\/p>