楽６―５ソ（５日）　則本、約１カ月半ぶり白星

　ソフトバンク戦に先発した楽天・則本＝楽天生命パーク
ソフトバンク戦に先発した楽天・則本＝楽天生命パーク
　楽天は０―１の二回にアマダーの同点ソロ、島内の３ランなどで一挙５点。５―４の七回は銀次の適時打で加点した。則本は６回４失点で約１カ月半ぶりの５勝目、自身の連敗を５で止めた。ソフトバンクは摂津が２回５失点と崩れた。

