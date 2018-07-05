楽６―５ソ（５日）　則本、約１カ月半ぶり白星

<p>\u3000\u697d\u5929\u306f\uff10\u2015\uff11\u306e\u4e8c\u56de\u306b\u30a2\u30de\u30c0\u30fc\u306e\u540c\u70b9\u30bd\u30ed\u3001\u5cf6\u5185\u306e\uff13\u30e9\u30f3\u306a\u3069\u3067\u4e00\u6319\uff15\u70b9\u3002\uff15\u2015\uff14\u306e\u4e03\u56de\u306f\u9280\u6b21\u306e\u9069\u6642\u6253\u3067\u52a0\u70b9\u3057\u305f\u3002\u5247\u672c\u306f\uff16\u56de\uff14\u5931\u70b9\u3067\u7d04\uff11\u30ab\u6708\u534a\u3076\u308a\u306e\uff15\u52dd\u76ee\u3001\u81ea\u8eab\u306e\u9023\u6557\u3092\uff15\u3067\u6b62\u3081\u305f\u3002\u30bd\u30d5\u30c8\u30d0\u30f3\u30af\u306f\u6442\u6d25\u304c\uff12\u56de\uff15\u5931\u70b9\u3068\u5d29\u308c\u305f\u3002<\/p>