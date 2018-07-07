中３―０ヤ（７日）　ガルシアが９勝目

　７回無失点で９勝目を挙げた中日・ガルシア＝ナゴヤドーム
　中日は七回１死二塁から福田の中前打で先制。八回は平田の三塁打とビシエドの二塁打で２点を加えた。ガルシアは粘り強く投げ、７回無失点で９勝目。鈴木博がプロ初セーブ。ヤクルトは小川の好投が実らず、零敗で４連敗となった。

