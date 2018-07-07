中３―０ヤ（７日）　ガルシアが９勝目

<p>\u3000\u4e2d\u65e5\u306f\u4e03\u56de\uff11\u6b7b\u4e8c\u5841\u304b\u3089\u798f\u7530\u306e\u4e2d\u524d\u6253\u3067\u5148\u5236\u3002\u516b\u56de\u306f\u5e73\u7530\u306e\u4e09\u5841\u6253\u3068\u30d3\u30b7\u30a8\u30c9\u306e\u4e8c\u5841\u6253\u3067\uff12\u70b9\u3092\u52a0\u3048\u305f\u3002\u30ac\u30eb\u30b7\u30a2\u306f\u7c98\u308a\u5f37\u304f\u6295\u3052\u3001\uff17\u56de\u7121\u5931\u70b9\u3067\uff19\u52dd\u76ee\u3002\u9234\u6728\u535a\u304c\u30d7\u30ed\u521d\u30bb\u30fc\u30d6\u3002\u30e4\u30af\u30eb\u30c8\u306f\u5c0f\u5ddd\u306e\u597d\u6295\u304c\u5b9f\u3089\u305a\u3001\u96f6\u6557\u3067\uff14\u9023\u6557\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002<\/p>