ソ１―１０日（９日）　日本ハムが大勝

<p>\u3000\u65e5\u672c\u30cf\u30e0\u304c\u5927\u52dd\u3057\u305f\u3002\u4e00\u56de\u306b\u897f\u5ddd\u306e\uff12\u30e9\u30f3\u3067\u5148\u5236\u3057\u3001\uff13\u2015\uff10\u306e\u4e94\u56de\u306b\u30ec\u30a2\u30fc\u30c9\u306e\uff11\uff16\u53f7\uff12\u30e9\u30f3\u306a\u3069\u3067\uff13\u70b9\u3092\u8ffd\u52a0\u3057\u305f\u3002\u7d42\u76e4\u3082\u653b\u3081\u3001\u897f\u5ddd\u306f\uff15\u5b89\u6253\uff14\u6253\u70b9\u306e\u6d3b\u8e8d\u3002\u6709\u539f\u306f\uff17\u56de\uff11\u5931\u70b9\u3067\uff15\u52dd\u76ee\u3002\u30bd\u30d5\u30c8\u30d0\u30f3\u30af\u306f\u77f3\u5ddd\u304c\u4e94\u56de\u9014\u4e2d\uff15\u5931\u70b9\u3068\u5d29\u308c\u305f\u3002<\/p>