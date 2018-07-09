ソ１―１０日（９日）　日本ハムが大勝

ソフトバンク戦に先発した日本ハム・有原＝東京ドーム
　日本ハムが大勝した。一回に西川の２ランで先制し、３―０の五回にレアードの１６号２ランなどで３点を追加した。終盤も攻め、西川は５安打４打点の活躍。有原は７回１失点で５勝目。ソフトバンクは石川が五回途中５失点と崩れた。

