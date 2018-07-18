神３―５巨（１８日）　巨人が７連勝

　阪神戦に先発した巨人のメルセデス＝甲子園
　巨人が今季２度目の７連勝。一回に先制の３点二塁打を放った陽岱鋼が八回は２点打で加点し、５打点の活躍。メルセデスは７回無失点の好投で無傷の２連勝。阪神は反撃が遅く、４連敗で借金が今季ワーストに並ぶ６に膨らんだ。

