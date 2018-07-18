神３―５巨（１８日）　巨人が７連勝

<p>\u3000\u5de8\u4eba\u304c\u4eca\u5b63\uff12\u5ea6\u76ee\u306e\uff17\u9023\u52dd\u3002\u4e00\u56de\u306b\u5148\u5236\u306e\uff13\u70b9\u4e8c\u5841\u6253\u3092\u653e\u3063\u305f\u967d\u5cb1\u92fc\u304c\u516b\u56de\u306f\uff12\u70b9\u6253\u3067\u52a0\u70b9\u3057\u3001\uff15\u6253\u70b9\u306e\u6d3b\u8e8d\u3002\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u306f\uff17\u56de\u7121\u5931\u70b9\u306e\u597d\u6295\u3067\u7121\u50b7\u306e\uff12\u9023\u52dd\u3002\u962a\u795e\u306f\u53cd\u6483\u304c\u9045\u304f\u3001\uff14\u9023\u6557\u3067\u501f\u91d1\u304c\u4eca\u5b63\u30ef\u30fc\u30b9\u30c8\u306b\u4e26\u3076\uff16\u306b\u81a8\u3089\u3093\u3060\u3002<\/p>