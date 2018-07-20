西２―７楽（２０日）　楽天の塩見が６年ぶり完投勝利

　西武戦に先発した楽天・塩見＝メットライフドーム
西武戦に先発した楽天・塩見＝メットライフドーム
写真を見る

　楽天が４連勝した。五回に今江のソロとペゲーロの二塁打で２点を先行し、六回に今江の適時打、渡辺直の３点三塁打で４点を加点。塩見は無四球の７安打２失点で６年ぶりの完投勝利。西武は菊池が６回６失点と崩れ２敗目を喫した。

