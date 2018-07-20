西２―７楽（２０日）　楽天の塩見が６年ぶり完投勝利

<p>\u3000\u697d\u5929\u304c\uff14\u9023\u52dd\u3057\u305f\u3002\u4e94\u56de\u306b\u4eca\u6c5f\u306e\u30bd\u30ed\u3068\u30da\u30b2\u30fc\u30ed\u306e\u4e8c\u5841\u6253\u3067\uff12\u70b9\u3092\u5148\u884c\u3057\u3001\u516d\u56de\u306b\u4eca\u6c5f\u306e\u9069\u6642\u6253\u3001\u6e21\u8fba\u76f4\u306e\uff13\u70b9\u4e09\u5841\u6253\u3067\uff14\u70b9\u3092\u52a0\u70b9\u3002\u5869\u898b\u306f\u7121\u56db\u7403\u306e\uff17\u5b89\u6253\uff12\u5931\u70b9\u3067\uff16\u5e74\u3076\u308a\u306e\u5b8c\u6295\u52dd\u5229\u3002\u897f\u6b66\u306f\u83ca\u6c60\u304c\uff16\u56de\uff16\u5931\u70b9\u3068\u5d29\u308c\uff12\u6557\u76ee\u3092\u55ab\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p>