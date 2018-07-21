日３―２ソ（２１日）　日本ハム杉浦が２年ぶり白星

　１回日本ハム無死二塁、松本が右翼線に先制二塁打を放つ＝札幌ドーム
　日本ハムは昨夏に加入後初登板の杉浦が伸びのある速球を軸に５回を無安打無得点に抑え、２年ぶり白星を挙げた。打線は一回に松本の適時二塁打、中田の２ランで３点を先行。ソフトバンクは打線が終盤の好機を生かし切れなかった。

