日３―２ソ（２１日）　日本ハム杉浦が２年ぶり白星

<p>\u3000\u65e5\u672c\u30cf\u30e0\u306f\u6628\u590f\u306b\u52a0\u5165\u5f8c\u521d\u767b\u677f\u306e\u6749\u6d66\u304c\u4f38\u3073\u306e\u3042\u308b\u901f\u7403\u3092\u8ef8\u306b\uff15\u56de\u3092\u7121\u5b89\u6253\u7121\u5f97\u70b9\u306b\u6291\u3048\u3001\uff12\u5e74\u3076\u308a\u767d\u661f\u3092\u6319\u3052\u305f\u3002\u6253\u7dda\u306f\u4e00\u56de\u306b\u677e\u672c\u306e\u9069\u6642\u4e8c\u5841\u6253\u3001\u4e2d\u7530\u306e\uff12\u30e9\u30f3\u3067\uff13\u70b9\u3092\u5148\u884c\u3002\u30bd\u30d5\u30c8\u30d0\u30f3\u30af\u306f\u6253\u7dda\u304c\u7d42\u76e4\u306e\u597d\u6a5f\u3092\u751f\u304b\u3057\u5207\u308c\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002<\/p>