日７―５ソ（２２日）　日本ハムが３連勝

<p>\u3000\u65e5\u672c\u30cf\u30e0\u304c\uff13\u9023\u52dd\u3002\u540c\u70b9\u306b\u3055\u308c\u305f\u76f4\u5f8c\u306e\u516b\u56de\u306b\uff11\u6b7b\u6e80\u5841\u304b\u3089\u4e2d\u5cf6\u306e\u4e8c\u30b4\u30ed\u3001\u677e\u672c\u306e\u4e2d\u524d\u6253\u3067\uff12\u70b9\u3092\u52dd\u3061\u8d8a\u3057\u305f\u3002\uff13\u756a\u624b\u306e\u4e95\u53e3\u304c\u30d7\u30ed\u521d\u52dd\u5229\u3092\u6319\u3052\u3001\uff13\u9023\u6295\u306e\u77f3\u5ddd\u76f4\u304c\uff19\u30bb\u30fc\u30d6\u76ee\u3002\u30bd\u30d5\u30c8\u30d0\u30f3\u30af\u306f\uff12\u5ea6\u8ffd\u3044\u4ed8\u3044\u305f\u304c\u6295\u624b\u9663\u304c\u7c98\u308c\u305a\uff14\u9023\u6557\u3002<\/p>