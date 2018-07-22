日７―５ソ（２２日）　日本ハムが３連勝

　８回日本ハム２死満塁、松本が中前に適時打を放つ＝札幌ドーム
　日本ハムが３連勝。同点にされた直後の八回に１死満塁から中島の二ゴロ、松本の中前打で２点を勝ち越した。３番手の井口がプロ初勝利を挙げ、３連投の石川直が９セーブ目。ソフトバンクは２度追い付いたが投手陣が粘れず４連敗。

