ソ１０―１０ロ（２４日）　ソフトバンクが追いつく

<p>\u3000\u30bd\u30d5\u30c8\u30d0\u30f3\u30af\u306f\uff19\u2015\uff11\uff10\u306e\u5341\u4e8c\u56de\u306b\u8ffd\u3044\u4ed8\u3044\u3066\u5f15\u304d\u5206\u3051\u306b\u6301\u3061\u8fbc\u3093\u3060\u3002\uff11\u6b7b\u4e00\u3001\u4e09\u5841\u304b\u3089\u677e\u7530\u306e\u4e8c\u98db\u3067\u5ddd\u5cf6\u304c\u751f\u9084\u3057\u305f\u3002\u30ed\u30c3\u30c6\u306f\u5341\u4e00\u56de\u306b\u5e73\u6ca2\u306e\uff12\u70b9\u9069\u6642\u6253\u3001\u5341\u4e8c\u56de\u306b\u4e95\u4e0a\u306e\uff11\uff18\u53f7\u30bd\u30ed\u3067\u52dd\u3061\u8d8a\u3057\u305f\u304c\u3001\u9003\u3052\u5207\u308c\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002<\/p>