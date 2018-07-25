ソ１０―１０ロ（２４日）　ソフトバンクが追いつく

　１２回ソフトバンク１死一、三塁、松田の犠飛で同点の生還を果たす三走・川島＝京セラドーム
　ソフトバンクは９―１０の十二回に追い付いて引き分けに持ち込んだ。１死一、三塁から松田の二飛で川島が生還した。ロッテは十一回に平沢の２点適時打、十二回に井上の１８号ソロで勝ち越したが、逃げ切れなかった。

