神６―３広（２５日）　阪神が打ち勝つ

　３回阪神２死満塁、ナバーロが右前に２点打を放つ＝甲子園
３回阪神２死満塁、ナバーロが右前に２点打を放つ＝甲子園
写真を見る

　阪神が１１安打で打ち勝ち、広島戦の連敗を６で止めた。０―１の三回に北條と伊藤隼の連続適時打、ナバーロの２点打で４得点と逆転。四、六回にも加点した。才木が３勝目。広島は九里が４回５失点と踏ん張れず、４連勝でストップ。

関連記事

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

西スポまとめ読み

編集おすすめ

ホークス速報

ソフトバンクホークス選手の写真販売中！
西スポ

スポーツランキング

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]