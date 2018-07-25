神６―３広（２５日）　阪神が打ち勝つ

<p>\u3000\u962a\u795e\u304c\uff11\uff11\u5b89\u6253\u3067\u6253\u3061\u52dd\u3061\u3001\u5e83\u5cf6\u6226\u306e\u9023\u6557\u3092\uff16\u3067\u6b62\u3081\u305f\u3002\uff10\u2015\uff11\u306e\u4e09\u56de\u306b\u5317\u689d\u3068\u4f0a\u85e4\u96bc\u306e\u9023\u7d9a\u9069\u6642\u6253\u3001\u30ca\u30d0\u30fc\u30ed\u306e\uff12\u70b9\u6253\u3067\uff14\u5f97\u70b9\u3068\u9006\u8ee2\u3002\u56db\u3001\u516d\u56de\u306b\u3082\u52a0\u70b9\u3057\u305f\u3002\u624d\u6728\u304c\uff13\u52dd\u76ee\u3002\u5e83\u5cf6\u306f\u4e5d\u91cc\u304c\uff14\u56de\uff15\u5931\u70b9\u3068\u8e0f\u3093\u5f35\u308c\u305a\u3001\uff14\u9023\u52dd\u3067\u30b9\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u3002<\/p>